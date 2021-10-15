Render Token Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Render Token has a total market cap of $149.86 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,180,181 coins and its circulating supply is 166,379,225 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.