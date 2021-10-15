Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RNECY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

