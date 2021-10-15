ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 81.6% in September

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.98. 711,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,117. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

