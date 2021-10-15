Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

