Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seagen and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.18 billion 14.23 $613.67 million $3.30 51.57 Repligen $366.26 million 40.26 $59.93 million $1.65 162.77

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seagen and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 5 7 0 2.58 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $181.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $306.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Seagen.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 25.06% 19.02% 16.03% Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31%

Risk & Volatility

Seagen has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagen beats Repligen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

