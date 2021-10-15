Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RACB remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,728. Research Alliance Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACB. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

