Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 15th (ABI, ATUS, AZN, BAC, BIIB, BMW, BNP, BOSS, DAI, DPZ)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 15th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $522.00 to $500.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $585.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $565.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $582.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €85.50 ($100.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.96 ($71.72) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $104.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €242.00 ($284.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $92.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

