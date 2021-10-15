Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 15th (ABI, ATUS, AZN, BAC, BIIB, BMW, BNP, BOSS, DAI, DPZ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 15th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $522.00 to $500.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $585.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $565.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $582.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €85.50 ($100.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.96 ($71.72) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $104.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €242.00 ($284.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $92.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

