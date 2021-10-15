Research Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.53.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

