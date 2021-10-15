Research Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.