Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

adidas (FRA: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($405.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €375.00 ($441.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/8/2021 – adidas was given a new €352.00 ($414.12) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

9/6/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €267.00 ($314.12) on Friday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €291.49 and a 200-day moving average of €292.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.