Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE: LAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Lithium Americas had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/12/2021 – Lithium Americas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

10/8/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Lithium Americas was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Lithium Americas is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.43. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Get Lithium Americas Corp alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.