Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

