Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

10/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/29/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €31.20 ($36.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/26/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of SZG traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.06 ($34.19). 188,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

