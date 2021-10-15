Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

