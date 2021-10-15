RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 84.0% in September

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSPI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.