Restart Energy MWAT One Day Volume Reaches $167,470.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $167,470.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

