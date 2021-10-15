Reviewing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MOGU and Viper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.13 -$50.06 million N/A N/A Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

MOGU presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.67%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MOGU beats Viper Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

