Reviewing Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.28 $9.56 million $1.12 13.17 William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.63 $3.78 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prudential Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prudential Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. William Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 15.29% N/A N/A William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Prudential Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

