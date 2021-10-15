Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report sales of $883.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.10 million and the highest is $897.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

