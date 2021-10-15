Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ribbit LEAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.