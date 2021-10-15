Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,063.09 and approximately $62.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00008197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

