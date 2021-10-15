Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires $95,418.15 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $95,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

NYSE:REPX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

