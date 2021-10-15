Rio DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00092708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.