RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,133. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

