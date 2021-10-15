ROAD (ROAD) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $100,460.01 and $106,320.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

