Robert Alessi Sells 3,147 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CAO Robert Alessi sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,371.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 106,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,112. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

