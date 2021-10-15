Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,401. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,220 shares of company stock worth $49,446,401 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

