Robust Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,087.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $43.66 or 0.00071141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $52,087.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,587 coins and its circulating supply is 34,937 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

