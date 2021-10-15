Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,562,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.02% of Rogers Communications worth $273,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after buying an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

