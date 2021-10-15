Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.