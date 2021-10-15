ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00294169 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001049 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

