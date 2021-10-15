Rope Price Tops $10.93 on Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $10.93 or 0.00017872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $306,047.66 and $284.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

