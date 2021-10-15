Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Trading Down 0.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $994,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

