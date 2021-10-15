Roth CH Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Shares Down 0.5%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 10,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

