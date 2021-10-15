Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading 1% Higher

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 177,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 199,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.