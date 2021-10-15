Router Protocol Market Cap Hits $27.74 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00006144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.86 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06232716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

