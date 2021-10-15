Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 728,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,201,000 after acquiring an additional 232,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,669.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.