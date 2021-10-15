Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $54,369,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.90 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

