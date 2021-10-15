Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

