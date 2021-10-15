Rune Price Tops $208.37 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $208.37 or 0.00339134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $42,618.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

