Rune Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $42,618.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $208.37 or 0.00339134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.