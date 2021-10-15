Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $81,457.57 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

