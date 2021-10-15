Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Rush Street Interactive worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 6,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,223. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,988.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

