RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Up 84.0% in September

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSHN traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 61,844,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,063,563. RushNet has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

