RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RXRA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

