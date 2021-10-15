Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 244 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBRE. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £486.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
