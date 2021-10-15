Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 244 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBRE. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £486.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,692 shares of company stock worth $3,436,289.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.