Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Acquires $11,500.00 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon purchased 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William C. Haydon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, William C. Haydon purchased 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00.

SACH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 224,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,144. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

