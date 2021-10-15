SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $387,166.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.08 million and $387,166.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,887,411 coins and its circulating supply is 916,563 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

