SafeBlast Market Capitalization Hits $526,164.80 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $526,164.80 and approximately $171,452.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.88 or 0.01027665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00311462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00283227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

