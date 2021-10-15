Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.34. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 29,237 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

